« American Politics: Bad Boys vs. Mean Girls | Main | Alt Right vs. Alt Left, Cajun Navy, Experts vs. Pilots, Tolerance for Disinfo »

Friday, 15 September 2017

The OODA loop of Trump's Insurgency has been Smashed

Trump is in the White House today because an open source insurgency put him there.  I first wrote about Trump's open source insurgency a year and a half ago (February 2016). At that point, it was already apparent Trump was very likely to win not just the primary, but the election.  

However, as prescient as my article was, I did get the plausible promise -- the simple goal the effort that unites all of the disparate interests, the goal that animates an insurgency -- wrong.  At the time, I thought it was about representing forgotten interests (an error many writers are still making).  

Instead, the real uniting goal of Trump's insurgency was "opposition to a failed establishment"  

That goal held the insurgency that put him in office together, despite gaffes, scandals, leaks, etc that would have ended the political career of any other candidate.  It was also a goal that allowed the insurgency to continue after winning the election.  In most cases, once the goal has been accomplished (i.e. remove Mubarak), the insurgency evaporates.  

The reason it didn't: the media.

The media is the voice of establishment interests (social, economic, and national security).  It locks establishment interests in place.  It also explained away failure after failure (nutty Chinese trade policy, lie that led to Iraq war, unpunished financial crisis, etc.) of the US establishment, as if it never occurred.  

The media kept the insurgency alive through its overwhelming opposition to the Trump Presidency and Trump helped keep it alive by provoking the media at every turn.   The alignment of this very public struggle with the plausible promise of the insurgency kept Trump's support at about ~40% (and more than 50% in more than half of all Congressional districts nationally).  

The end of the Insurgency

That insurgency is now over.  Its OODA loop is smashed. 

Worried that Trump would end existing US spending/policies (largely, still geared to cold war priorities), the senior military staff running the Trump administration launched a counter-insurgency against the insurgency. They have been successful (if only they were half as good fighting against real world insurgencies).  Here's how:

  • Former generals took control of key staff positions.
  • They purged staff members that were part of the insurgency and tightly limited access to Trump.
  • Finally, and most importantly, they took control of Trump's information flow.  

That final step changed everything. General Kelly, Trump's Chief of Staff, has put Trump on a establishment-only media diet.  Further, staff members are now prevented from sneaking him stories from unapproved sources during the day (stories that might get him riled up and off the establishment message).   

The impact has been immediate.  As Maggie Haberman of the New York Times (Trump talks to her daily) says, "this is definitely true re the media diet, and part of what aides have described as a more sanguine POTUS."

In short, by controlling Trump's information flow with social media/networks, the generals smashed the insurgency's OODA loop (observe, orient, decide, act).  Deprived of this connection, Trump is now weathervaning to cater to the needs of the establishment (as seen with his new stance on DACA and the Wall).  

The insurgency appears to be dead.

If this is true, what can we expect now?  

Trump's popularity will plunge into the 20's as he mainstreams -- large segments of the insurgency will walk away permanently and those who have opposed him will continue to oppose him (he won't get any credit for mainstreaming).  At support in the mid twenties, the stranglehold that the insurgency has on Republican Congressman will end (impeachment/removal?) and rallies will become impossible (too many angry people).   

JMR

 

PS:  Trump's insurgency was composed of many different groups, with very different reasons for joining.  This makes it impossible to claim that his election was based on the desires of any single group of participants.  For example: Russian hackers were also minor contributors to this insurgency, and the because it was an open source insurgency, their contributions were welcomed.  

Posted at 01:39 PM |

| | |

My Photo

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

On Brave New War

  • Purchase Brave New War
  • New York Times Op-Ed
    ...a fast, thought-sparking book.. -- David Brooks
  • Greenpeace
    I read it twice and bought six copies for my friends -- John Passacantando (Exec. Dir. Greenpeace)
  • G. Gordon Liddy Show (radio)
    ...this is a seminal book in the truest sense of the term.. way ahead of the curve... go out and buy it right now -- G. Gordon Liddy
  • City Journal
    Robb has written an important book that every policymaker should read -- Glenn Reynolds (Instapundit)
  • Small Wars Journal
    Without reservation Brave New War is for professional students of irregular warfare and for any citizen who wants to understand emerging trends and the dark potential of 4GW -- Frank Hoffman
  • Scripps Howard News Service
    A brilliant new book published by terrorism expert John Robb, titled "Brave New War," hit stores last month with virtually no fanfare. It deserves both significant attention and vigorous debate... - Thomas P.M. Barnett
  • Chet Richards DNI
    John has produced an important book that should help jar the United States and other legacy states out of their Cold War mindset. You can read it in a couple of hours – so you should read it twice...
  • Washington Times / UPI
    Robb correctly finds the antidote to 4GW not in Soviet-style state structures such as the Department of Homeland Security, but in decentralization -- William Lind (the father of 4th generation warfare).
  • Robert Paterson
    Having painted a crystal clear picture of how a war of networks is playing out, he comes to an astonishing conclusion that I hope he fills out in his next book.
  • The Daily Dish
    John Robb of Global Guerrillas has written the most important book of the year, Brave New War. - Daily Dish (The Atlantic)
  • Simulated Laughter
    Well-written. Brave New War reads more like an action novel than a ponderous policy book. - Adam Elkus
  • FutureJacked
    Go buy a copy of this book. Now. If you are low on cash, skip a few lunches and save up the cash. It is worth it. - Michael Flagg
  • ZenPundit
    The second audience is composed of everyone else. Brave New War is simply going to blow them away. - Mark Safranski
  • Haft of the Spear
    There aren’t a lot of books that make me recall a 12-year-old self aching for the next issue of The Invincible Iron Man to hit the shelves. Well done. - Michael Tanji
  • Ed Cone
    His book posits an Army of Davids -- with the traditional nation state in the role of Goliath. - Ed Cone (Ziff Davis)
  • The Newshoggers
    I highly recommend reading and re-reading this work. - Fester
  • Shloky.com
    This is the first real text on next generation warfare designed for the general population and it sets the bar high for following acts. It is smart, it is a short read, and it will change your thinking. - Shlok Vaidya
  • Politics in the Zeros
    I suggest this is something Lefties need to start thinking about now, as that decentralized world is coming. - Bob Morris
  • Hidden Unities
    A thoughtful book that should be read more widely than the latest Tom Friedman whopper, Chalmers Johnson scare tale or Bill Kristol hack fest. - EB

Books To Read

Archives

More...

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Stats2